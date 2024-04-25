AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and the Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF) have partnered to bring forth the highly anticipated second edition of the AlUla Camel Cup. The event was hosted today at the Mughayra Heritage Sports Village and will span over four days with the participation of some of the brightest names in the sport from various nations.



The event is an exceptional experience that offers a myriad of activities, valuable prizes, cultural experiences, and art and visual performances to enhance the event.



Activities include camel riding, the 'Light Bright' experience, the art of henna, and Arabic calligraphy light shows after sunset.



RCU guests will be treated to a unique local experience that includes roasting and tasting traditional Saudi coffee, discovering local and international flavours at distinctive food and beverage outlets and regional food brands, trendy camel race streetwear, souvenirs, and crafts that reflect AlUla's heritage and history.



AlUla Camel Cup 2024 will also host the AlUla 'Design Award' ceremony on Friday. The winning camel covers will be on display in the heart of the heritage village.



In its first edition, the event attracted thousands of participants from around the world, and this year it is expected to witness an even greater turnout, especially with the Ministry of Culture declaring 2024 as the 'Year of the Camel', celebrating its prominent role and place in Saudi culture and heritage.



The AlUla Camel Cup offers a range of tickets that suit everyone and are available through the dedicated website: experiencealula.com.