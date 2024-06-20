RIYADH — Saudi taekwondo champion Dunya AbuTaleb continues to excel on the global stage, achieving fourth place in the international rankings for the -53 kg weight category in June. This milestone marks an unprecedented accomplishment for any Saudi athlete in the sport's history.



As the first Saudi woman to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, AbuTaleb aims even higher. With her recent gold medal at the Asian Championship — a historic first for Saudi women's taekwondo — she is a strong contender for a medal at the World Championship.



In the men's division, Riyad Hamdi, a member of the Saudi Taekwondo national team, has also made notable progress. His impressive international and continental victories, including a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Championship, have earned him a spot among the top 10 players globally in the -54 kg weight category.

