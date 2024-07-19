RIYADH — Al Nassr Club, representing Saudi Arabia, will host Group A in the preliminary stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25.

The draw, held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday revealed that Al Nassr joins Myawady Women Football Club (MYA), Young Elephants FC (LAO), and Abu Dhabi Country Club (UAE) in their group.

Matches are scheduled between August 25 and August 31 as part of the inaugural season, where 13 teams are divided into four groups to compete for advancement to the next stage.

