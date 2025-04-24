RIYADH — The Riyadh Sports Park project has attracted nearly one million visitors since the opening of its first phase, which includes five main destinations. The Promenade destination received the largest number of visitors.



Walking, running, and cycling were the most popular sports within the sports track destinations. The opening of the first phase of the sports track project is a significant step in Riyadh's major projects, launched on March 19, 2019, under the direction of Saudi Leadership, SPA reported.



The project enhances Riyadh's global standing, making it one of the best cities to live in. This is part of achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It aims to promote physical, mental, and social health and build a community that enjoys a dignified life and a healthy lifestyle in a positive and attractive environment for the city's residents and visitors.



It offers more than 4.4 million square meters of open green space, approximately 50 sports venues, and distinctive artistic landmarks.



It also includes a number of investment sites and areas with a total area of ​​more than 3 million square meters, including event venues, performance areas, theaters, and an open-air cinema, along with a comprehensive range of entertainment and commercial activities, landmarks, and works of art.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).