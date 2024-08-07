RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Olympic athlete Donia Abu Talib will face Israel’s Avishag Semberg in the women’s 49 kg taekwondo competition in Paris Olympic on Wednesday. Their confrontation will take place at 11:22 am Makkah time in the round of 16 competitions.



Donia is the first Saudi woman athlete who qualified for the Paris Olympics. She ranked 9th in the Women’s Taekwondo World Championship held last year in Azerbaijan. She made history by winning bronze in the category of 49 kg in the 2022 World Taekwondo Championship held in Mexico.



The Saudi player is participating in the Olympics for the first time after qualifying from the Asian continent as the first seed.

