RIYADH — The much-anticipated Esports World Cup is set to take place at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 3 to August 25, featuring the world’s top clubs and players and boasting a record-setting prize pool of $60 million.



This groundbreaking event, which celebrates competitive excellence and esports fandom, will showcase a unique cross-game structure, pitting elite gamers head-to-head across 22 competitions in 21 leading games. With 1,500 elite esports athletes from around the globe participating, the tournament promises to be a highlight of the esports calendar.



Among the participants are numerous Saudi stars who have expressed their pride and excitement about competing on home turf.



Ibrahem Alali, known as Twis Quartz in the esports world, is a player for Twisted Minds’ Overwatch 2 team and the Overwatch World Cup 2023 champion.



He shared his thoughts: “Representing my team and my country at the Esports World Cup is one of the biggest honors of my life, let alone my gaming career. I feel privileged that Saudi Arabia has such incredible ambitions for esports and gaming – it is amazing what is being done here. I truly feel I can achieve all my dreams as a professional esports athlete in Saudi Arabia. Of course, the Esports World Cup will be tough – but that’s what playing against the best in the world is all about. Every single one of us has been training so hard for this moment and will give our absolute best.”



Rae’f Alturkistani, who competes as Luminous Rage in the Dragons team, is a Tekken 8 player and the winner of the best FGC (fighting game community) player award in Saudi Arabia for 2023. He echoed similar sentiments: “When I heard about the Esports World Cup, I can’t begin to tell you how happy and excited I was. This is where I’ve worked my entire life to be and where I’m determined to shine. There’s no fear from me or the team. We know what we have to do. Saudi Arabia’s support of esports athletes is excellent and only going to get bigger and better – it’s up to us now to get out there and be the best that we possibly can be.”



The Esports World Cup is designed to cater to both professional esports players and gaming enthusiasts. Qualifiers will offer as many teams as possible the opportunity to participate, and the event will feature a thrilling calendar of on-the-ground activations, live entertainment, and competitions for fans.



As the Esports World Cup approaches, the excitement among Saudi Arabia’s esports community is palpable. The event promises to not only showcase the best in esports talent but also highlight Saudi Arabia's growing influence in the world of competitive gaming.

