Saudi Arabia - Arab Bank and Laliga have signed a strategic agreement making Arab Bank the Official Banking Sponsor of Laliga in MENA across several countries in the region.

This partnership is based on shared values of building connections, innovation, and a constant drive to deliver world-class experiences, under Arab Bank’s new brand platform, "Beginnings Never End", said a statement.

This collaboration with LALIGA, is set to reinforce Arab Bank’s brand engagement with millions of Spanish league followers and football fans across the Middle East and North Africa through exclusive initiatives, including unique offers, co-created content, and access to unforgettable football experiences that bring Arab Bank’s customers closer to the heart of the game.

This strategic agreement reflects Arab Bank’s commitment to showcasing its presence in the sports locally and regionally through football, the world’s most popular sport. The commitment is exemplified by the bank’s long-standing partnership and continuous support of the Jordan Football Association for nearly 14 years, as well as its role as the main sponsor of the Jordan national football team, which recently achieved a historic achievement by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Maite Ventura, Managing Director of LALIGA in MENA, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are proud to partner with Arab Bank, The leading financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa. This partnership is founded on a mutual commitment to excellence and growth, and it will allow us to bring LALIGA closer to fans across the region through innovative and meaningful initiatives."

This partnership paves the way for a new and exciting chapter in sports and banking by leveraging Arab Bank’s excellence and strong regional brand presence alongside Laliga’s global reach, harnessing the power of sporting events to strengthen connections and engagement between communities.

