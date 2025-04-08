RIYADH — Deputy Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa Al-Saud said that sporting events have attracted 14 million tourists with a total spending of SR22 billion in 2024.



Attending a panel discussion at the 2025 Sports Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Princess Haifa emphasized the growing role of sports tourism in the Kingdom. She noted that the Kingdom has welcomed visitors from more than 160 different nationalities to attend sporting events.



The opportunities that are opened up by sports tourism and sporting events are limitless, Princess Haifa said, while emphasizing that there is a strong desire among people to come to Saudi Arabia and explore it.



According to Princess Haifa, applications for licenses to carry out tourism activities have shot up by 390 percent since the announcement that the Kingdom would host the World Cup in 2034.

