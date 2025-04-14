Qatar - Sports tourism remains a vital growth driver with FIFA World Cup 2022 generating an estimated $2.3-4.1bn in tourism spending and broadcasting revenue, contributing $1.6-2.4bn to Qatar’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

“This success has created a positive impact boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors across the region by up to 30%,” PwC said, adding the Middle East region’s sports market is projected to grow at an “impressive” rate of 8.7% over the next three to five years, outpacing the global average of 7.3%.



This growth (in the Middle East sports sector) will be fuelled by significant investments in premium sports properties and infrastructure, alongside ambitious initiatives to increase grassroots participation, it said, adding “looking ahead, the region’s sports sector faces both opportunities and challenges as it balances commercial growth with sustainable development.”



Qatar continues to leverage its post-World Cup momentum through strategically bidding for, and hosting, major sporting events such as the FIFA Arab Cup in 2025, 2029 and 2033; FIFA U17 World Cup in 2025 through 2029 and the Web Summit for 2024 through 2028, PwC said.



Highlighting that Qatar’s successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabia’s selection for the 2034 edition demonstrates the region’s capability; the report said the region’s position in global sports investment has strengthened significantly. Sovereign wealth funds, including Middle Eastern funds, now lead 24% of global sports investments, it said, adding Qatar Sports Investments’ $200mn investment in Monumental Sports, which owns clubs and arenas in the US, reflects a growing focus on international portfolio.



Finding that the region is pioneering new commercial models, notably in emerging sports sectors; it said Qatar’s investments in Formula 1, the UAE’s development of combat sports, and Saudi Arabia’s Esports initiatives demonstrate the breadth of commercial opportunities being pursued. The Middle Eastern sports consumer is highly digitally engaged, with over-the-top (OTT) services like Shahid VIP and beIN Connect revolutionising how fans consume sports content. Innovations from entities like the Qatar-based SponixTech (immersive replays) and Saudi Arabia-based Fanera (fan experience platforms) underscore the region’s leadership in digital sports transformation.



Social media is a key driver of fan engagement, with platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X playing a central role; PwC said penetration rates in the Middle East highlight the widespread use of social platforms, with the UAE at 115%, Saudi Arabia at 96.2% and Qatar at 96.8%.

Santhosh V. Perumal