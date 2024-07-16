Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit announced its inclusion in the 2025 Formula 1 Sprint Calendar, marking Qatar’s third appearance in this exciting format. The news comes as part of a joint announcement by Formula 1 and the FIA, revealing the six venues that will host F1 Sprint events during the 2025 season.

The Sprint weekend at Lusail International Circuit is scheduled for November 28-30, 2025, promising a thrilling conclusion to the Sprint calendar. This event will be part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship and the fifth season of the Sprint format.

Since its introduction in 2021, the Sprint format has delivered exceptional racing action and multiple winners from across the grid. The shortened race distance of approximately 100 km encourages flat-out racing with no mandatory pit stops, creating an intense and unpredictable spectacle for fans.

The Sprint weekend at Lusail will feature a compressed schedule with fewer practice sessions, making way for the high-tempo Sprint qualifying and the Sprint race itself.

Points awarded to the top eight finishers in the Sprint could prove crucial in determining the 2025 championship standings.

F1 Sprint Calendar 2025:

- March 21-23: Shanghai, China

- May 2-4: Miami, USA

- July 25-27: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

- October 17-19: Austin, USA

- November 7-9: São Paulo, Brazil

- November 28-30: Lusail, Qatar

Ticket information and event details will be announced in the coming months.

Further information about the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025 and future events can be found at LIC’s social media channels and the official website.

