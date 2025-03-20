Bahrain could become home to an international MotoGP racing track, if municipal councillors have their way.

The Southern Municipal Council has unanimously approved a proposal to establish a dedicated racing circuit for motorcycles and quad bikes, aiming to provide a safe and controlled environment for enthusiasts who currently resort to public streets.

The initial proposal, submitted by councillor Hassan Al Dossary, was focused on creating a local facility where riders could race legally and safely.

However, council chairman Abdulla Abdullatif took the idea a step further, advocating for a full-fledged MotoGP-standard track that could host international events and position Bahrain as a major player in the global motorsports scene, which was also unanimously approved.

“We see young riders and motorsport enthusiasts racing on highways, inner roads and even residential areas,” said Mr Al Dossary.

Mr Al Dossary

“This is not just dangerous for them, but for all road users.

“We need to provide them with a proper place where they can practise their passion without endangering themselves or others.”

Highlighting the popularity of motorcycles and quad bikes in Bahrain, he said:

“Many people invest in expensive, high-performance bikes, but they have no legal or suitable venue to ride at high speeds.

“A dedicated circuit would not only reduce illegal street racing, but also encourage safe riding practices, training programmes and even boost tourism through motorsports events.

“We need a large enough area, preferably away from residential zones, to avoid noise complaints while ensuring accessibility.

“The Southern Governorate has ample land available, and we believe this could be the ideal home for the circuit.”

Mr Abdullatif

Meanwhile, Mr Abdullatif believes Bahrain should aim for an internationally recognised MotoGP track, which could put the kingdom on the global motorsport map.

“The Middle East currently has only one MotoGP race, in Doha,” he said.

“Bahrain has already proven itself as a major motorsports hub with the Formula 1 Bahrain Gulf Air Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir.”

He stressed that an international-standard track could bring significant economic benefits to Bahrain.

“Hosting a MotoGP event would attract thousands of tourists, motorsports teams and media from around the world, boosting our hospitality, aviation and retail sectors,” he said.

The councillors have formally requested the government to consider allocating land and financing for the project.

The next step involves government evaluation and feasibility studies, which will determine the financial and logistical aspects of the project.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).