JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday the independence of the Federal Reserve is "absolutely critical".

"The President said he's not going to try to remove Jay Powell," Dimon told reporters in a conference call. "The independence of the Fed is absolutely critical, and not just for the current Fed chairman, who I respect, but for the next Fed chairman."

"Playing around with the Fed can often have adverse consequences, absolutely opposite of what you might be hoping for," he said.

The comments come at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

