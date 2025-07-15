In a historic milestone, Shapoorji Pallonji, India’s 158-year-old real estate and construction giant, has officially completed its first-ever international residential development, Imperial Avenue, in Downtown Dubai, marking a bold new chapter in the group’s global expansion journey.

Rising 45 storeys and offering panoramic views of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal, Imperial Avenue boasts a 10,000 sq ft grand entrance lobby and ultra-luxe amenities complete with infinity pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and recreation areas coupled with sustainability features like solar panels and grey water treatment.

With the Building Completion Certificate in hand from Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Shapoorji Pallonji is currently hosting homeowners for property inspection and handover.

Backed by AED 1.4 billion in investments, including funding from London-based Hayfin Capital and the UAE’s Commercial Bank International, the project is a bold move that reinforces Dubai’s appeal as a strategic market for international developers.

Announcing the completion, Cyrus Engineer - SP International Property Developers, said: “Imperial Avenue is more than a luxury tower; it’s a statement of intent. By combining our Indian engineering legacy with Dubai’s futuristic standards, we aren’t just handing over apartments but delivering a sustainable, tech-enabled lifestyle in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious address."

Aligning its expansion strategy with the global epicenter of luxury living, Dubai and the UAE were Shapoorji Pallonji’s obvious choice for mapping international boundaries, he stated.

With unmatched demand from international buyers and Downtown Dubai’s appreciation potential consistently delivering at 8-12% ROI for luxury properties, the developer has confidently invested its legacy in Dubai’s future-ready real estate markets.

"Dubai’s ambition mirrors our own - to create iconic, sustainable landmarks. Downtown’s dynamism offered the perfect stage to debut our international residential expertise," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

