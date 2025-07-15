Water levels at Lebanon's largest reservoir on the Litani River have fallen to historic lows amid what experts describe as the country's worst drought on record, threatening agriculture, electricity production, and domestic water supplies.

The Litani River National Authority said inflows to Lake Qaraoun during this year's wet season did not exceed 45 million cubic metres, a fraction of the 350 million cubic metres annual average.

Last year, the figure stood at 230 million. The water currently available in Lake Qaraoun - around 61 million cubic meters - was unusable due to severe pollution, the authority said.

"There were dry years in 1989, 1990 and 1991, but this year is the driest," said Sami Alawieh, head of the river authority. "We are facing a water scarcity problem across all Lebanese territories and water basins."

Drone footage of Lake Qaraoun shows a dramatically receded shoreline, exposing cracked earth and dead vegetation.

Lebanon's hydroelectric plants tied to the Litani basin have been shut down, Alawieh said, causing financial losses and intensifying electricity rationing by Electricite du Liban.

"We have two factors: the decline in rainfall and the pressure on groundwater," he said.

A study by the authority found climate warming and shifting weather patterns have contributed to more frequent dry seasons and higher temperatures, exacerbating soil moisture loss and reducing the recharging of groundwater reservoirs.

The state utility has slashed supply in some areas from 20 hours a day to as little as 10.

In the fertile area around Qaraoun village, in the Bekaa Valley, farmers were already feeling the impact.

"I have never seen such drought or scarcity of rain as this year," said Safa Issa. "We used to get snow up to a metre high. Now, it's been 10 years since we've seen any."

The strain has been compounded by erratic supply of electricity needed to run irrigation systems.

"You irrigate for three hours, then stop for three," said Fayez Omais, another local farmer.

Suzy Hoayek, an adviser to the Ministry of Energy and Water in Beirut, said a nationwide awareness campaign to reduce consumption would be launched within 10 days.

"The most important thing is to manage demand," she said.

(Reporting by Joelle Kozaily, Writing by Tala Ramadan, Editing by Alex Richardson)