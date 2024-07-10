Formula one fans in the UK enjoyed the taste of Bahrain at the recent British Grand Prix following a unique link up between Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) and a well-known restaurant in the kingdom.

As part of ‘the home of motorsport in the Middle East’ sales and promotional stand at Silverstone, BIC and Villa Mamas by Roaya Saleh, held a food sampling experience.

Attendees were treated to a variety of delicacies including both classic and modern Middle Eastern cuisine. They were also able to try out a giant slot car Scalextric racing set in the layout of the Sakhir circuit, take on a racing simulator experience and have their names written in traditional Arabic calligraphy.

Fans trying classic and modern Middle Eastern treats

Special ticket sales and travel packages for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 were also made available to F1 enthusiasts hoping to capture more of the action.

Travel packages, specially curated in co-operation with Gulf Air Holidays and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, were also available, including a combination of return flight options, hotel accommodation, race ticket options and transfers.

l For more information on travel packages and to make a booking online, fans are encouraged to visit gulfair.com/f1. All details on ticket sales and next year’s F1 weekend in Bahrain are available online at BIC’s official website, bahraingp.com, or by calling the BIC Hotline at 17450000.

