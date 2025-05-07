Leejam Sports Company reported 24.46% lower net profits at SAR 71 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 94 million in Q1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 1.36 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 1.80 in Q1-24, as per the financial results.

Revenues jumped by 8.52% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 369 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 340 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 plummeted by 30.39% from SAR 102 million in Q4-24, while the revenues declined by 9.55% from SAR 408 million.

At the end of December 2024, Leejam Sports generated net profits valued at SAR 456 million, up 28.08% YoY from SAR 356 million.

