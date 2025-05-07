Presight AI Holding Plc today announced record financial results for the three months ending 31st March 2025. The results mark Presight’s strongest quarter to date and signal the company's accelerating transition into a global powerhouse for AI-driven digital transformation, backed by robust financial growth, international momentum, and groundbreaking platform innovation.

In Q1 2025, Presight achieved revenue of AED563.9 million, marking a 115.1% increase year-on-year, while international revenue surged five-fold to AED 127.0 million, reflecting the Company’s accelerating global expansion. EBITDA also grew sharply, increasing 71.9% year-on-year to reach AED 141.0 million.

During the quarter, Presight secured AED1.44 billion in new orders, contributing to an expanded backlog of AED3.87 billion, up 29% from December 2024. Profit after tax rose by 33.6% year-on-year on a like-for-like 9% tax basis, or by 25.1% including the UAE’s Pillar 2 guidance for Global minimum tax totalling to a 15% corporate tax rate.

Notably, 98.8% of total revenue was derived from multi-year contracts, underscoring the Company’s long-term customer engagement model and revenue visibility. Presight generated positive operating cash flow of AED60.4 million and maintained a robust cash and equivalents position of AED1.97 billion, remaining entirely debt-free.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, stated, “The strong momentum witnessed during the last quarter of 2024 has accelerated during the first quarter of 2025. We continued to strengthen our role as a strategic partner to governments and large enterprises across high-growth markets – supporting digital transformation, optimising public services, and driving national resilience through the application of AI. In the past quarter, we saw our presence in Kazakhstan scale rapidly, while our letter of engagement in Albania serves as a foothold for further growth and expansion across Europe.

“With our continued growth, launch of new AI products, record backlog, and increasing international footprint, our financial results today reinforce Presight’s position as a world-leader in AI and digital transformation solutions.”