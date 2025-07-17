Muscat – The e-commerce sector has recorded exponential growth with over 10,500 businesses licensed to operate online as of mid-July 2025.

According to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the number of e-commerce licences has grown at a compound annual rate of 191% between 2020 and 2025 fuelled largely by increased activity on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp.

This rapid expansion is attributed to an increasing preference for digital interaction, especially among small and medium enterprises that now rely on social media to market and sell products. The trend aligns with global shifts in consumer behaviour and is further supported by Oman’s first e-commerce regulatory framework which was introduced in September 2023.

Hanan bint Hamid al Jabriya, Head of E-Commerce Section in the ministry, said the regulations under Ministerial Decision No 499/2023 provide the legal basis for online businesses to operate. These include websites and social media accounts, with most popular being those dealing in perfumes, cosmetics and ready-made garments.

Speaking of challenges, he added, “Some customers hesitate to pay in advance due to scams they’ve seen online. Others cancel after placing orders, which creates logistical and financial setbacks.”

Despite these hurdles, Oman’s e-commerce environment is gaining traction. The National E-Commerce Plan (2022–2027) aims to transform the country into a regional hub by building an advanced digital trade ecosystem. The ministry continues to tighten monitoring of online transactions and promote safer practices across social platforms.

As Oman’s online business community expands, the government is working to ensure regulatory and technical infrastructure keep pace, supporting both sellers and consumers in a fast-evolving marketplace.

