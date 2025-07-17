In Nigeria, the phrase “I dey make am” is more than slang. It is a way of life fuelled by late nights, daily hustles, bold ideas and the determination to push through even when the odds don’t seem to add up. It’s this same mindset that powers ‘Make Am with Meta AI’, a new campaign by Meta showcasing how everyday Nigerians are using Meta AI to get instant answers to your questions, generate creative content, such as art and text, receive guidance and support for learning new skills and explore new ideas and possibilities.

Meta is spotlighting how Meta AI, one of the world’s most accessible AI assistants, available for free on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, is becoming a game-changer for creators, entrepreneurs and everyday people across Nigeria. Whether it’s helping a student with research, a small business owner with brainstorming marketing copy or a lifestyle creator with planning content, Meta AI is becoming a silent yet powerful partner that’s being used every day to turn ideas into reality, learn new skills and knowledge, create innovative solutions to everyday problems and connect with others and share experiences.

With features like Search and Imagine, Meta AI is already redefining how people interact with technology in their daily lives. Search gives fast, rich answers powered by Meta’s unique dataset, including trending local data, making it ideal for students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Invoke is also a group chat function on WhatsApp that lets you ask Meta AI questions within your group chats, whether it’s playing trivia, settling a debate or planning a weekend hangout. Imagine turns ideas into visuals, whether for business pitches, birthday cards or viral Instagram stories.

More than a campaign, ‘Make Am with Meta AI’ is a call to action to get started with Meta AI on Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram and start exploring its features and capabilities. With its user-friendly interface and powerful tools, you’ll be creating, learning and innovating in no time. As more people explore what’s possible with Meta AI, a new wave of creators, thinkers and dreamers are already shaping what comes next.

For Tomike Adeoye, lifestyle content creator, Meta AI became her behind-the-scenes partner. “After over 13 years of creating on my own, it’s refreshing to now have Meta AI; my tireless creative partner that’s always ready to support and elevate my vision, anytime inspiration strikes.” she shared.

Ify’s Kitchen, known for her delicious and easy-to-follow recipe videos, has found a content partner in Meta AI. “At Ify’s Kitchen, we’ve always believed in making cooking simple, fun, and accessible. Using Meta AI takes that vision even further, helping us rediscover the joy of wholesome cooking and staying connected to our rich food culture in exciting new ways,” she said.

Nancy Umeh, who shares lifestyle and family content with a loyal audience, said, “Sometimes, I’m not 100% sure of a fact I want to speak about before recording my video, so I ask Meta AI. The other day I shared a baby weaning recipe that included onions. I wasn’t sure it was safe for babies at 6 months so I asked Meta AI, and it assured me it was, citing several academic sources.”

Meta AI is not some distant, futuristic tech. It’s right there — inside the Meta apps you use every day like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger. Just tap the blue circle or type @Meta AI in a group chat and you’re instantly connected to the world’s most accessible Al assistant that can help you learn, get things done, create content and connect to make the most of every moment. Meta AI is the world’s most accessible AI assistant, available in apps you use daily and on meta.ai—helping you learn, get things done, create content and connect to make the most of every moment.

“For many Nigerians, access to education and resources is a significant challenge. But with Meta AI, those barriers are being broken down. Students can get help with homework, entrepreneurs can learn new skills, and artists can find inspiration. Meta AI is the bridge that connects Nigerians to new possibilities, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.” said Balkissa Ide Siddo, Public Policy Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta.

Many Nigerians face challenging situations such as creative blocks, limited resources and a lack of access to mentors. With Meta AI’s ability to teach, create and explore, it is a powerful tool that continues to empower everyday Nigerians. The impact of Meta AI extends beyond individual users. It has the potential to empower communities, drive innovation and stimulate collective progress.

Nigeria is a creative capital and cultural powerhouse. At its core, Make Am with Meta AI is about possibility — a reminder that you don’t need perfect conditions to begin. All it takes is curiosity, a bit of hustle and a tool that’s ready when you are. Meta AI isn’t here to replace Nigerian creativity. It’s here to reflect it, respect it and help it rise. From scriptwriting and caption ideas to image generation, and smart search, creators are embracing Meta AI as a true collaborator.

Whether you’re learning something new, building your first pitch, refining your art, or just seeking fresh inspiration, Meta AI is the bridge between where you are and where you’re headed. So go ahead, dream big and Make Am with Meta AI.

