Arab Finance: Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling's consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company are 41.805% year on year (YoY) higher, reaching EGP 1.487 billion in the nine-month period ended May 31st, 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated net profits are compared with EGP 1.049 billion in the corresponding period ended May 31st, 2024.

Revenues climbed to EGP 2.141 billion in the September 2024-May 2025 period from EGP 1.593 billion a year earlier, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 16.37 from EGP 11.54.

As for the standalone results, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 1.197 billion in the nine-month period that ended on May 31st, 2025, an annual surge from EGP 814.765 million.

Non-consolidated basic EPS climbed to EGP 13.17 from EGP 8.96, while the revenues jumped to EGP 1.026 billion from EGP 691.506 million.

In the six months to end-February 2025, the standalone net profits after tax hiked to EGP 1.132 billion from EGP 763.289 million in the year-ago period.