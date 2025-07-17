Bahrain - Beyon yesterday announced the signing of an agreement to develop Khaleej North, an 800-kilometre submarine cable system that will further expand Al Khaleej Cable by connecting Bahrain with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Fully owned and operated by Beyon, the new system will be developed in partnership with SubCom, the global subsea cable provider currently delivering Beyon’s Al Khaleej cable system. The signing ceremony and announcement took place during the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the US.

The extension will position Bahrain as a strategic digital hub connecting the region to the world through the latest submarine cable system, SEA-ME-WE 6, a 21,700-km high-capacity system linking Bahrain with 14 other countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Khaleej North will further enhance the kingdom’s capability in data traffic and sovereignty, global communication, digital resilience, and cybersecurity.

Beyon chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa described the partnership with SubCom as both strategic and essential in advancing Bahrain’s ambitions for its digital economy. He emphasised that enhancing Bahrain’s connection to global networks through greater speed, capacity, and resilience is crucial for developing a strong digital foundation. According to him, the investment represents an important step towards creating a dynamic digital ecosystem that supports innovation, stimulates economic development, and prepares the ground for the next wave of transformative technologies.

David Coughlan, chief executive of SubCom, explained that the expansion of their partnership with Beyon via the Khaleej North initiative demonstrates both organisations’ shared commitment to delivering connectivity solutions in the Middle East that are dependable, scalable, and designed for the future.

The Khaleej North cable will provide enhanced global connectivity in the region. Designed to meet the rising demands of hyperscalers, enterprises, cloud service providers, and government entities, the system will strengthen data exchange pathways and increase network resilience.

