Bahrain - Beyon announced the completion and commissioning of the new Batelco by Beyon White Space Data Centre in Manama, marking the launch of the first facility of its kind in Bahrain.

The facility’s commissioning, announced at the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2025, is a major step in the company’s efforts to accelerate Bahrain’s digital transformation and expand its digital infrastructure footprint.

The new White Space Data Centre spans 6,000sq-m and is part of Beyon’s wider Data Oasis, a 140,000sq-m site in southern Bahrain. Built to rigorous international standards, the facility uses agnostic technology designed to be adaptive to any sector, boasting enterprise-grade reliability with redundant power and cooling systems.

“This achievement could not have happened without the invaluable support of Bahrain’s government entities and authorities,” said Beyon chief executive Andrew Kvaalseth. “We are committed to investments that help to attract global tech companies as well as the leading local and regional players.”

The centre is engineered for scalability to meet the evolving requirements of AI, cloud service providers, hyperscalers, government entities, and large enterprises.

The facility is directly connected to the company’s Solar Park, drawing a significant share of its electricity from renewable sources, in line with Beyon’s long-term sustainability goals.

Batelco by Beyon chief executive Maitham Abdulla highlighted the centre’s capabilities. “The new White Space Data Centre is the largest and most power-dense facility in Bahrain, and one of the most power-efficient data centres in the region.”

Mr Abdulla noted that integrating clean power technologies from Beyon’s Solar Park helps customers meet their sustainability requirements. “Delivering Bahrain’s first White Space Data Centre underscores our commitment to developing world-class digital infrastructure that aligns with Bahrain’s vision for a smart, sustainable digital future.”

