stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has annoucned that it entered into a strategic agreement with Global Payment Services (GPS), a leading electronic payment services provider.

Under this collaboration, stc will provide advanced and scalable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud solutions, essential for enhancing GPS's operational capabilities and supporting its digital transformation journey.

This further solidifies GPS’s technology ecosystem, where stc also equips the organization with advanced cybersecurity services and a range of other digital offerings, said the statement.

This strategic alliance reinforces stc’s position as a trusted technology partner, actively driving digital transformation across diverse industries. Amongst other verticals, stc is perfectly poised to meet the complex demands of financial institutions like GPS, through extensive expertise in AWS and digital services, it stated.

As a trusted AWS Premium Partner, stc supports enterprises with cloud billing management, advisory services, and ensuring compliance with the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

This thorough understanding of AWS best practices guarantees that GPS will benefit from optimized, secure, and highly efficient cloud environments, it stated.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer, stc Business, said: "At stc, we believe in securing the future of Bahrain's digital economy. Our solutions will enable Global Payment Services, in delivering scalability, operational cost efficiency, exceptional security, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

Through partnerships such as with GPS, stc is not just securing data but also actively securing the future of Bahrain's digital economy, he stated.

On the collaboration, Ali Arab, General Manager of Global Payment Services (GPS), said: "Our collaboration with stc Bahrain marks another milestone in GPS’s digital journey. Leveraging stc’s AWS cloud expertise, we’re strengthening our foundation to be more secure, scalable, and future-ready, enabling us to innovate faster and serve our partners with greater agility."

"This partnership also enhances our focus on localizing services and infrastructure, allowing us to deliver solutions that are better tailored to the needs of our clients and the local market. It reinforces our ongoing commitment to excellence and to delivering advanced, reliable payment solutions across all our markets," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

