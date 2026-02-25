Bahrain - Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, has signed a deal with investment firm Mubasher Capital to implement its national digital identity platform.

Mubasher Capital will integrate the EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) platform to automate client onboarding and strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance using biometric authentication.

The platform serves as the private-sector extension of Bahrain’s national eKey 2.0 infrastructure, allowing firms to verify identities via a secure, consent-based model.

“This collaboration reflects the increasing confidence of the financial sector in national digital identity as a foundation for secure, compliant, and frictionless customer engagement,” said Beyon Connect chief executive officer Christopher Hild.

The move comes as Bahrain pushes to digitise its financial ecosystem, with more private institutions adopting national identity infrastructure to reduce fraud and streamline digital services.

