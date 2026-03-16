Kuwait - Satellite internet service Starlink has begun operational procedures in Kuwait, according to the service availability map on the company’s official website, which now lists the country as covered.

Several customers who had previously placed pre-orders said they received emails inviting them to complete the subscription process, marking the rollout of the long-awaited service for residents after years of anticipation.

According to the company’s website, delivery and activation of the service are being carried out in line with the regulations and approvals of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (Kuwait).

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