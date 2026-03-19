KUWAIT CITY: Zain Kuwait is offering free internet daily for one month to all customers with active prepaid and postpaid internet plans, in support of remote work and home-based learning during the current situation. Through this initiative, the company reaffirms its commitment to supporting families and students and enabling them to carry on with their daily responsibilities through stable and dependable connectivity.

Through Zain’s “Hearts Connected” initiative, the free internet service will be activated automatically every day from 9 AM to 4 PM for 30 days, starting March 17 and continuing through April 15, providing stable and reliable connectivity that helps individuals and families carry out their daily responsibilities smoothly during remote work and study hours. This step comes as part of Zain’s national and social responsibility, and its ongoing efforts to leverage its services and technological capabilities to meet the community’s needs during times that call for greater support and flexibility.

It also helps ensure continuity in connectivity, productivity, and learning from home. The initiative further reflects Zain’s commitment to contributing positively to the community through direct, meaningful digital solutions that underline its responsibility toward customers in Kuwait and align with its purpose of delivering ‘Better Lives. Lasting Connections’. Through this initiative, Zain reaffirms its dedication to standing by the community and introducing tangible measures that respond to evolving circumstances and address customers’ real needs, driven by its belief that connectivity has become an essential part of everyday life in all its forms.

Since the beginning of the current crisis, Zain has worked to strengthen national coordination efforts with the relevant government entities, foremost among them the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), to ensure the alignment of emergency plans with the national readiness framework, enhance network preparedness, and activate teams around the clock to safeguard service stability and efficiency under all circumstances. The company’s technical and administrative teams are fully prepared to deal with various scenarios through a flexible operating model based on multiple routes and technical alternatives, while continuously updating internal response plans in line with developments and maintaining the highest levels of communication and coordination with the relevant authorities.

Zain also places particular importance on safeguarding its systems and strengthening cybersecurity in parallel with operational readiness, in order to ensure the network’s safety and the stability of services at all times. The company views its responsibility during this phase through a comprehensive national lens, based on its commitment to placing all of its technical and human capabilities at the service of Kuwait and working in full harmony with the relevant entities to ensure integrated efforts, swift response, and effective execution. As part of its proactive measures during the current crisis, Zain has activated remote work for most of its employees in a way that ensures their safety and the continuity of its operational and administrative functions with high efficiency.

The company has also provided psychological support services through free counseling and therapy sessions in collaboration with Kuwait Counseling Center (KCC). Zain has also offered free roaming internet, local and international calls, and SMS benefits to its customers outside Kuwait through Thursday, helping them stay connected with their loved ones during this period and enabling them to remain in touch with their families and follow developments with ease and peace of mind. In addition, Zain organized a special visit to the Central Blood Bank with the participation of its employees to help strengthen the national blood supply during this stage, while also supporting the bank’s awareness campaign on the importance of blood donation through its social media platforms and SMS channels.

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