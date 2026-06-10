Facebook-parent Meta ⁠said on Wednesday that it has tied ‌up with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries for ​the U.S. company's first AI-enabled data center in India.

Reliance ​will build a ​data center with 168 MW capacity in Jamnagar in the western Indian ⁠state of Gujarat, which Meta will lease, with options to scale, according to the statement.

Meta said India's massive user base and ​fast-growing ‌digital economy make it ⁠an ⁠ideal place to invest.

India's data center market is projected ​to nearly double to $13.11 ‌billion by 2034, fueled ⁠by digital transformation, cloud adoption and rising AI workloads, according to consulting firm IMARC Group.

In August last year, Meta and Reliance formed a joint venture to build AI platforms and tools for enterprises in India, using Meta's Llama models. Reliance and Meta ‌had jointly committed an initial investment of 8.55 ⁠billion rupees ($89.67 million), split 70% ​and 30% respectively.

In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, a Reliance entity. ($1 = 95.3500 Indian ​rupees) (Reporting ‌by Gursimran Kaur and Abhinav ⁠Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)