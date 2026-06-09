Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, underscored the importance of long-term thinking, resilience and innovation in driving sustainable economic growth, as he welcomed participants to the Hub71 Impact event in Abu Dhabi.

Alwan praised the leadership's vision for Abu Dhabi's economic future, highlighting efforts to build an economy capable of attracting talent, mobilising capital and creating an environment where innovation can flourish.

He also highlighted a principle that has shaped Abu Dhabi's development for decades: the willingness to invest and build ahead of demand, with confidence in future opportunities.

“In many ways, the same principle sits at the heart of every founder’s journey,” he said.

Addressing the event's theme, Impact Defined, Alwan said it was particularly relevant at a time when determination and resilience are more important than ever.

“Moments like these have a way of clarifying what matters. They remind us that lasting success is built through patience, trust and the determination to keep moving forward,” he said.

Alwan noted that the UAE's development story has been founded on long-term vision and strategic investment.

“The people who built this nation thought in generations rather than seasons. They were patient when patience was the harder choice, and they invested in foundations that would outlast them,” he said.

He added that this approach had transformed Abu Dhabi into an emirate and economy built with the future in mind.

“From the generation that transformed a desert into a nation, to the institutions that transformed natural wealth into long-term prosperity, to the founders in this room transforming ideas into companies, there is a common principle that connects each chapter of that story: building for the long term,” he said.

Alwan said founders continue to choose Abu Dhabi because of the opportunities offered by its dynamic innovation ecosystem.

“At Hub71, we see it every day through the founders who choose Abu Dhabi as a place to build. They come from different backgrounds, sectors and parts of the world, but they share a common ambition to create something meaningful and enduring,” he said.

He noted that entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi benefit not only from access to capital, talent and markets, but also from a supportive community and ecosystem committed to their success.

“The reality is that great startups are rarely built alone. The strongest ecosystems understand this and intentionally create the conditions for success,” he said.

Alwan described resilience as the ability to continue creating value despite challenges, adding that it is built on strong foundations, long-term commitment and a shared belief in the future.

Concluding his remarks, he said the event brought together founders, scale-ups, corporates, investors and students united by a common goal of building businesses, creating opportunities and solving real-world problems.

“That is what impact looks like. That is impact defined,” he said.