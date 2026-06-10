Canada-based Cority, the converged platform for preventing Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) risks in operations, has announced a significant expansion of its presence and investment in Saudi Arabia, where the company has established its regional headquarters.

The strategic move, supported by AstroLabs, the region’s premier business setup and growth platform, reinforces Cority’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom's rapidly evolving industrial and regulatory landscape.

Since launching in the Kingdom, Cority has experienced strong and growing demand from organisations operating across Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, energy sector and industrial base. This momentum reflects the increasing emphasis placed on operational excellence, worker safety, environmental compliance and digital health as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda.

Cority brings more than 40 years of global expertise to over 1,500 organisations worldwide – leading the shift from fragmented EHS systems to Converged EHS+, where unified data, workflows, and embedded AI turn risk into a driver of performance.

In Saudi Arabia, Cority’s platform is hosted on Google Cloud, delivering enterprise-grade security, scalability, and compliance to meet the requirements of highly regulated sectors. Its cloud-based architecture enables organizations to centralise EHS data, improve transparency, and give teams a clearer, faster view of risk across operations.

On the strategic move, CEO Ryan Magee said: "Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is driving transformational change across industries, from construction to healthcare. Cority’s expansion into the kingdom underscores our commitment to supporting organisations with trusted, AI-powered EHS and healthcare solutions - enabling them to proactively manage EHS+ risk, protect their workforce, and operate and grow with confidence at scale."

Commenting on the expansion, Fouad Fattal, Vice President, Commercial at AstroLabs, said: “As Saudi Arabia's giga-projects scale and regulatory frameworks evolve, organisations can no longer rely on fragmented approaches to safety and compliance. There is a clear need for a unified, intelligent platform that provides real-time visibility and enables organisations to get ahead of risk before it escalates. Cority's continued investment reflects both the strong demand we are seeing in the market and the long-term opportunity it represents."

Cority pointed out that its expanded presence in Saudi Arabia will further strengthen its engagement across priority industries while enhancing local customer support capabilities.

The company’s AI-powered EHS platform is designed to help organisations proactively manage risk by identifying early warning signals, automating critical workflows, and integrating data across health, safety, and environmental functions – enabling real-time, data-led decision-making at every level of operations, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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