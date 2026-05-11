Intersec Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s leading platform for security, safety, and fire protection, will be back at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference from November 16 to 18 with its largest edition, increasing exhibition space by 40% to meet demand as the kingdom accelerates investment across key industry sectors.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, the 2026 edition is expected to welcome over 25,000 visitors and more than 500 exhibitors, including Bristol, Naffco, Axis, Genetic, Saudi Sicli, Al Alamya and Elm, bringing together global suppliers, policymakers, and buyers across commercial and perimeter security, homeland security and policing, fire and rescue, safety and health, and cybersecurity.

This expansion reflects the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s fire and security markets, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects including NEOM, Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, and Diriyah Gate, alongside an increasing appetite for a platform that connects advanced technologies and innovation, with talent sourcing, investment opportunities, and international partnerships, said the event organisers.

A strategic entry point for global security, safety and fire protection enterprises, Saudi Arabia’s security market alone is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to Grand View Horizon research, supported by a surge in demand for integrated physical security, cybersecurity, surveillance, access control, and command-and-control solutions.

Furthermore, insights from the market research firm Mobility Foresights indicate that the fire and safety equipment market is projected to grow to $7.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.2%.

As Saudi Arabia continues its economic transformation, the tradeshow is positioned as a key gateway for international companies seeking to enter or expand in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-evolving markets, particularly as public safety upgrades across critical infrastructure services and smart cities have expanded opportunities for private security and technology providers.

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, said: "Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026 marks a defining step in the event’s evolution. The move to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center allows us to scale the platform in line with market forecasts, elevating the experience and creating stronger avenues for industry stakeholders to engage, collaborate, and do business."

Expert-led conferences to address the future of integrated security and fire protection Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026 will host two CPD-certified conferences – the Future Security Summit and the Fire Protection & Technology Summit – convening over 110 global experts, policymakers and industry leaders to drive dialogue on protection, resilience and operational continuity.

"As the need for advanced security, fire protection, and safety solutions continues to grow, Intersec Saudi Arabia is well placed to support this momentum, bringing international providers together with key public and private sector decision-makers across the kingdom," stated Sedik.

"As the largest edition in the show’s history, it will play an important role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda and supporting the delivery of the country’s ambitious infrastructure and development pipeline," he added.

The programme will explore evolving security and safety challenges across critical infrastructure, including emerging threats, cyber-physical convergence, AI-enabled command and control, crisis response, fire resilience in energy and logistics, and advancements in detection, suppression and integrated protection systems.

“Saudi Arabia is entering a new phase of infrastructure and urban development, and that requires world-class security, fire protection, and resilience systems," stated Sedik.

"Intersec Saudi Arabia is where those solutions meet opportunity," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

