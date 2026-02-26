Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has announced that it has secured a key operation and maintenance services contract from Jeddah Amana Municipality.

The scope of work includes cleaning up the stormwater and surface water networks in the sub-municipalities of South and Al Malisa in the Saudi port city, said Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The SAR108.4 million ($29 million) contract is for a period of five years.

On the financial impact, the Saudi company said as a result of the purchase order it is expected to take place during the Q3.

This come close on the heels of Alkhorayef's contract win from National Water Company for operation and maintenance of water and wastewater networks in Hafer Al Batin Governorate.-

