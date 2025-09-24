RIYADH — Several leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have offered their condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman over the passing of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.



Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, expressed their condolences in separate messages sent to the King.



In a message sent to King Salman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Kingdom, its government and people. He prayed to God Almighty to bestow the deceased His mercy and a place in His Paradise, as well as to grant patience and solace to his family.



King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain sent messages to King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the King and the Crown Prince as well as to the family of Al-Sheikh and to the people of Saudi Arabia.

