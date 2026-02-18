Red Sea International Company has announced that its key subsidiary, The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work, has signed a subcontract agreement with Modern Building Leaders (MBL) for one of its projects in Riyadh City.

The scope of work for includes the execution of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works and the related civil works including engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning services and the final handover.

As per the SAR176 million ($47 million) contract, the entire work will be completed within a 30-month period, it added.

This comes close on the heels of Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company's recent win in Jeddah, where it secured a SAR220 million ($58.6 million) contract from Al Arab Hospital Company for the construction of a premium healthcare facility last month.

The 19-storey hospital, comprising two basement levels, will be located on the Corniche Road in the South Obhur district of Jeddah.

The key contract covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, as well as screed works, internal partitions and other civil works.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

