HUMAIN, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has announced that it will lead the entry of NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion robotaxi-ready platform ecosystem into the Middle East.

The global expansion, which brings together leading automakers, manufacturing and autonomous vehicle (AV) software ecosystem partners, and ride-hailing mobility providers to build and expand Level 4-ready robotaxi fleets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, will see HUMAIN leverage its AI and mobility ecosystem alongside NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion to support the development and deployment of Level 4-ready autonomous transportation solutions in Saudi Arabia and across the region, said HUMAIN.

The partnership is underpinned by significant infrastructure investment, with HUMAIN planning to build AI factories with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts and deploy several hundred thousand NVIDIA GPUs over the next five years.

An initial phase featuring an 18,000-GPU NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell supercomputer and InfiniBand networking is already underway, establishing the sovereign compute foundation needed to support autonomous vehicle training, simulation, and fleet validation at scale.

“Autonomous mobility will become one of the defining AI platforms of the next decade,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “By working with NVIDIA, HUMAIN is helping enable the infrastructure, intelligence, and operational scale needed to develop and support the future of Level 4-ready transportation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration reflects our broader vision to help build AI-native infrastructure platforms that connect the digital and physical worlds at scale.”

NVIDIA is the only company offering a Level 4-ready platform that enables the global automotive industry to build and scale robotaxi and AV fleets. Built on the NVIDIA Halos full-stack safety system for physical AI, NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion combines high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE AGX in-vehicle compute and NVIDIA Halos OS — the software foundation of Halos, built on the safety-certified NVIDIA DRIVE OS operating system — with a compatible multimodal sensor suite and NVIDIA DRIVE AV software purpose-built for highly automated and autonomous driving capabilities.

“Autonomous mobility is entering its industrial scaling moment,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Vehicles are becoming robots, and robotaxi fleets will require AI infrastructure that can perceive, reason, and operate safely in the real world. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives the world’s automakers, AV developers and mobility networks a common Level 4-ready foundation — uniting compute, sensors, safety software and a global ecosystem to bring robotaxis from pilots to everyday transportation at scale.”

As NVIDIA continues to scale its collaboration with automakers, tier 1 suppliers and mobility providers across the Middle East and beyond, HUMAIN's participation marks a defining step in Saudi Arabia's journey toward becoming a global leader in AI-driven transportation infrastructure, it said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

