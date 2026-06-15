HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today (June 14) approved the establishment of the country's Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority.

This new strategic step aims to unify public data, artificial intelligence, and the digital government capabilities, consolidating them into a single national ecosystem, as the UAE government enhances its readiness for a new phase of AI-powered digital transformation.

The Authority’s functions include unifying national directions and priorities that support a unified digital government system using Agentic AI, proposing national public policies, legislation and strategies, and ensuring alignment and integration between digital initiatives and projects at the federal and local levels.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE is committed to developing a more efficient, agile, and proactive global government model that leverages data and artificial intelligence in decision-making, improving government services, and improving the quality of life, thereby strengthening the nation's competitiveness and global leadership in the digital economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Today we approved the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority, the single national body responsible for data, artificial intelligence and digital government in the UAE, reporting directly to the Cabinet. Omar Sultan Al Olama will lead the Authority. Our goal is a government that is faster, smarter and always one step ahead, one that uses technology to serve people and build a better future for the next generation."

With this new body, the emirates is building the government of the future - a government that runs on data and agentic AI; One that decides faster, delivers better and never stops improving and also a government built around people, not paperwork, he stated.

The Authority will bring together under one mandate the functions previously held by three separate entities: The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; the Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and the UAE Data Office.

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