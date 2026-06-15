RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has been witnessing comprehensive breathtaking digital transformation, according to the latest report of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The latest statistics on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) penetration and usage among Saudi establishments, released by GASTAT, revealed that 98.1 percent of Saudi establishments have an active internet connection, reflecting a significant expansion in the adoption of digital services. Reliance on e-government services reached 93.2 percent, while internet usage for transactions and e-banking stood at 79.1 percent.

In a notable leap that reflects the Saudi business sector’s growing appetite for smart solutions, the use of artificial intelligence technologies among establishments increased by 20 percent, bringing the overall adoption rate to 33.1 percent. These figures underscore the strength of the technological infrastructure and the growing reliance of the business sector on advanced technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and support digital transformation objectives in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

In the area of digital marketing and communication, 66.3 percent of establishments use social media platforms, while 52.3 percent promote their products and services through these digital channels.

Across economic sectors, the highest rates of artificial intelligence adoption were recorded in information and communications sector, leading all sectors with a usage rate of 61.1 percent. Finance and insurance activities ranking second at 52.9 percent.

The overall percentage of establishments using cloud computing services reached 51.3 percent. The report also provided a detailed breakdown of usage and year-on-year growth. Cloud-based office software: Represented the largest share at 56.4 percent, marking an increase of 5.4 percent. Cloud-based email computing: Reached 55.3 percent, recording the highest annual growth rate within this category at 9.9 percent. Cloud-based file storage: Stood at 42.8 percent, reflecting an annual increase of 4.1 percent.

In terms of sales and logistics flexibility, 33.5 percent of establishments use the internet to display or sell goods and services, with the finance and insurance sector leading at 48.5 percent. Demonstrating the growing efficiency of digital order fulfillment, 28 percent of establishments that received online orders completed their sales entirely through digital channels.

With regard to operational automation and the development of smart offices, the GASTAT report highlighted the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across a range of operational and security applications: Building security: Recorded the highest IoT adoption rate at 71.4 percent, including smart alarm systems, smart surveillance cameras, fire detection systems, and smart locks. Customer service: Adopted by 54.6 percent of establishments. Energy management: Utilized by 40 percent of establishments to optimize energy consumption and support environmental sustainability; and maintenance operations: Relied upon by 25.4 percent of establishments.

These indicators collectively demonstrate the accelerating pace of digital transformation within Saudi establishments and the increasing integration of advanced technologies across business operations, customer engagement, and infrastructure management.

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