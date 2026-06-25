RIYADH - The Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher had processed a total of 43,722,443 electronic transactions for beneficiaries across Absher Individuals and Absher Businesses portals during the last month of May.

Through Absher Individuals, the number of transactions reached 41,238,574, including 31,674,823 document viewings via the digital document wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors through the Absher application. In parallel, transactions processed via Absher Businesses totaled 2,483,869.

Transactions handled by General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,078,979, which included 2,986,452 transactions carried out by General Directorate of Traffic, 2,187,429 transactions by General Directorate of Passports, and 487,221 transactions by the Ministry of Interior’s Civil Status Agency.

Through Absher Individuals, a total of 128,291 reports were issued via the Absher Reports service, alongside 1,974 general fingerprint inquiries processed.

It is noteworthy that the unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through Absher platform enable citizens, residents, and visitors to seamlessly and securely access services across the ministry’s various sectors via its electronic platforms: Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government. They also facilitate access to government and private sector services through the National Unified Access Portal Nafath.

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