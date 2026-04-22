HFCL, a leading global provider of next-generation communications technologies, announced the availability of its IO portfolio in Kuwait through Alghanim Engineering – Enterprise Solutions, part of Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), a leading engineering solutions provider specialising in integrated ICT, connectivity, and technology-driven solutions across key industry sectors.

The introduction of HFCL’s IO portfolio brings advanced wireless, broadband, and networking solutions to the Kuwaiti market, addressing the growing demand for high-performance connectivity, smart infrastructure, and digital network solutions aligned with the country’s ongoing development and modernisation initiatives.

These solutions are well positioned to support projects across construction, oil & gas, utilities, transport infrastructure, and large-scale enterprise environments, where reliable and scalable communications networks are increasingly critical.

This initiative is being delivered in collaboration with Bahrain-based Northstar Technology Company W.L.L.

Designed for scalability and reliability, the IO portfolio enables organisations to build future-ready networks that support digital transformation, industrial connectivity, smart city initiatives, and mission-critical communications, in alignment with Kuwait’s broader vision for economic diversification and infrastructure development.

Bhuvnesh Sachdeva, Senior Vice President, HFCL, said: “We are pleased to bring our IO portfolio to Kuwait in collaboration with Alghanim Engineering. As demand for advanced connectivity continues to grow across infrastructure and industrial sectors, this expansion enables us to support organisations with innovative and high-performance networking solutions.”

Nishant Sharma, General Manager, Alghanim Engineering – Enterprise Solutions, added: “Our collaboration with HFCL strengthens our ability to deliver world-class connectivity solutions to Kuwait’s most demanding sectors. The IO portfolio complements our engineering expertise and positions us to support large-scale infrastructure and enterprise projects with robust, future-ready networks.”

A spokesperson from Northstar Technology Company W.L.L. commented: “We are pleased to be part of this initiative, supporting the introduction of HFCL’s IO portfolio into Kuwait.”

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