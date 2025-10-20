The Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) and WorkSmart Event Management Company concluded the third edition of the "Tech Innovators" initiative at GITEX Global 2025.

The initiative aims to enable students from technical disciplines at various universities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to showcase their tech projects and creative skills during the exhibition, as part of the International Business Hub, sponsored by GFH Financial Group, CrediMax, BMMI, and Khaleeji Bank.

Throughout the exhibition, the students showcased their tech projects before an international audience of investors, industry leaders, and experts, successfully capturing attention with their creativity and innovative concepts.

They also had the opportunity to engage in constructive discussions with global specialists and to participate in professional training and mentorship sessions delivered by experienced experts.

These interactions played a pivotal role in guiding them toward a promising professional future, enriching their technical knowledge, and connecting them with valuable opportunities for growth and advancement in the fields of ICT and entrepreneurship.

This initiative also led to the signing of several mentoring and incubation agreements with participating students to further develop their business models.

These agreements are expected to pave the way for the creation of Bahraini startups equipped to compete in international markets, attract investment, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the national innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Lauding the students, Rashed Abdulla Alsnan, Chairman of BTECH, said: "We are proud to mark the successful conclusion of this initiative and to witness the creativity, ambition, and capability demonstrated by Bahraini youth in competing on one of the world’s most prestigious global platforms, GITEX Global."

"The remarkable ideas and innovative projects presented by the students reflect the advanced caliber of Bahraini talent, nurtured through high-quality education at Bahraini universities and supported by a national environment that values and invests in human potential," he stated.

"This commitment to empowering young innovators represents a genuine and forward-looking investment in the future of the digital economy," he added.

Alsnan extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to all the sponsors and supporters of the "Tech Innovators" initiative, and praised their commitment to empowering promising national talent, stressing BTECH's continuous keenness to organize initiatives that open new horizons for young Bahraini innovators and support the Kingdom's digital transformation process.

WorkSmart CEO Ahmed Al Hujairy said: "The initiative has been a successful example of national efforts to enhance the participation and representation of Bahraini youth in major international tech forums, as we believe that enabling students to showcase their innovations to the world contributes to enhancing the confidence of global investors in national competencies and opens the way for more tech investments in Bahrain."

In addition, Ahmed Awadhi expressed pride and gratitude for being part of this initiative, emphasizing that it provided a valuable opportunity to present an innovative project to international experts, engage with the latest ICT trends, and communicate with investors and entrepreneurs and developing ideas into viable models.

One of the students, Rabab Hassan, said: "My experience at Gittex Global 2025 through the ‘Tech Innovators’ initiative was truly enriching and unique. It allowed me to explore the latest technologies and connect with entrepreneurs, experts, and investors from around the world."

"This participation also enhanced my skills in presentation, communication, and teamwork. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to BTECH, WorkSmart, and the sponsors for providing this valuable opportunity, which has inspired me to further develop my project and transform it into a technological product that serves the community and competes globally," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).