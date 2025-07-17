Arab Finance: Taaleem Management Services (TALM) reported a 35.42% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the nine-month period ended May 31st, 2025, to EGP 828.631 million, versus EGP 611.889 million, as per to the company’s financial statement.

Revenues hiked to EGP 1.796 billion in the nine months to May 31st from EGP 1.148 billion over the same period a year ago.

Moreover, the company earned standalone net profits after tax of EGP 143.724 million in the nine-month period, up from EGP 170.804 million in the corresponding period last year.

Established in 2015, Taaleem Management Services Company is engaged in the education sector. It owns Nahda University Beni Suef located in upper Egypt.