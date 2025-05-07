Venture capital investment in start-ups across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) reached $228.4 million across 26 deals in April 2025, posting a threefold increase from a year earlier, according to Wamda and Digital Digest.

The capital raised during the month represents a 105% increase from the $111.4 million secured a month ago and up from the $55 million invested 12 months earlier.

April did not record any debt-financed deals, indicating a growing preference for equity-based funding among investors, a trend suggesting a sound capital environment.

Saudi Arabia led the start-up funding in the region, with $158.5 million raised across eight deals. The UAE followed, with nine start-ups attracting a total of $62 million in funding.

In other parts of the MENA region, Morocco posted a significant increase, with two start-ups securing $4 million, placing the country third in the region for April.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com