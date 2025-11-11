Egypt - Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Kareem Badawi affirmed Egypt’s commitment to encouraging greater investment by private-sector partners from Arab countries in the energy and mining sectors.

His remarks came during the Egypt-Gulf Cooperation Council Trade and Investment Forum, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the GCC Secretariat General, with the participation of several Egyptian ministers and GCC undersecretaries responsible for investment, trade and industry.

Held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the forum featured a ministerial session titled “Prospects of Trade and Investment Relations between Egypt and GCC Countries.”

Badawi said Egypt has built strong oil and gas infrastructure that supports its role as a regional hub for energy trading and distribution. He highlighted substantial opportunities to expand cooperation with private-sector partners across the Arab world, particularly as Egypt serves as a strategic gateway to African and European markets.

He cited the SUMED project as a major model of Arab cooperation, noting the recent launch of a partnership with Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to develop a petroleum products trading hub on the Mediterranean.

Badawi also outlined a package of incentive measures implemented by the ministry to encourage partners to increase investments in exploration and boost oil and gas production.

He stressed that Arab companies remain strategic partners in Egypt’s petroleum sector, including Mubadala Petroleum (UAE), QatarEnergy, which is expanding exploration in the Mediterranean, Dragon Oil (UAE), a key producer in the Gulf of Suez, and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).

Turning to the mining sector, Badawi said recent legislative reforms have been introduced to create a more attractive investment environment. The ministry is also working to promote value-added mining industries by leveraging Egypt’s abundant mineral resources and robust infrastructure.

He affirmed Egypt’s keenness to work with Arab private-sector investors on projects that generate economic value, particularly in petrochemicals, citing successful partnerships such as MOPCO and Abu Qir Fertilizers.

Badawi also called for greater utilisation of the expertise of Egyptian companies operating abroad — including Enppi, Petrojet, Egyptian Drilling Company, San Misr and Modern Drilling. He noted the strong potential to expand their role in Gulf markets, given their proven track record in delivering major projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

