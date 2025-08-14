Cairo – Newly launched seed-stage investment firm F6 Ventures has teamed up with the region's most recognized startup accelerator platform Flat6Labs to inaugurate F6 Group as an entity integrating venture capital (VC) and entrepreneurial support, according to a press release.

This milestone brings sharper focus, expanded reach, and deeper capabilities to support founders and ecosystems across the Middle East and Africa.

At the core of this transformation is F6 Ventures, the F6 Group's dedicated venture capital arm to be managing six funds with more than $90 million in assets under management (AUM) and a track record exceeding 300 companies invested into by the partners.

Moreover, F6 Ventures is focused on seed and early-stage investments across the Middle East and Africa and is positioned to become a market leader in seed-stage investing across emerging ecosystems.

Co-Founder and General Partner at F6 Ventures, Ramez El-Serafy, said: "Over more than a decade, we have empowered thousands of founders and helped bold ideas grow into market-leading startups. I'm excited to begin this new chapter with F6 Ventures helping founders scale faster and drive the next wave of innovation.”

Meanwhile, Co-Founder and General Partner at F6 Ventures, Dina El-Shenoufy, noted: "F6 Ventures marks a new era in our journey, bringing focused capital and sharper execution to support the region's boldest founders."

El-Shenoufy added: "We are extending our commitment to early-stage startups to help them scale from idea to impact."

Both entities, Flat6Labs and F6 Ventures, operate under the unified structure of F6 Group led by Dina El-Shenoufy as the CEO and Hany Al Sonbaty as the Founder and Chairman. They aim to ensure a unified strategy that combines venture capital and entrepreneurial support programs to advance innovation across emerging markets.

F6 Ventures is already backed by the extensive regional footprint and entrepreneurial legacy of F6 Group and is headquartered in Cairo, with offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Amman Tunis, and Nairobi.

On the other hand, maintaining the regionally renowned brand name, and with the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Yehia Houry, Flat6Labs sharpens its focus on founder support, innovation, and ecosystem growth across emerging markets.

Flat6Labs builds on more than 14 years of proven impact while remaining the region's leading platform for world-class startup programs and ecosystem-building initiatives, deepening its mission to empower entrepreneurs and drive regional innovation.

Looking ahead, F6 Ventures plans to launch multiple new regional funds across Africa, the GCC, and the Levant, with a goal of expanding its AUMs to $200 million and investing in over 200 companies within the next five years.

