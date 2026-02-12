AMMAN — Oasis500 has announced the launch of its fourth investment fund, Oasis Ventures III (OVIII), during an event that brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, and representatives of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jordan and the region.

The new fund targets investments in early-stage tech and tech-enabled startups, empowering entrepreneurs to build ventures rooted in clear, high-growth, and scalable business models capable of competing on regional and global stages, thereby achieving sustainable expansion and long-term economic value, according to an Oasis500 statement.

Chairwoman at Oasis500 Suhair Ali said, “Oasis Ventures III is a direct investment in Jordanian youth and in promising companies capable of growth and sustainability.”

“Oasis500 which was established in 2010 as a realisation of His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision, as Jordan’s first dedicated investment fund supporting technology startups, now 16 years later, continues to support entrepreneurs from the earliest stages through a model that blends capital with hands-on strategic support, enabling local companies to scale, thrive, and compete across regional and global markets,” Ali added.

Ali noted that Jordan’s first entrepreneurial catalyst and seed investor, Oasis500, sparked the Jordanian early-stage startup ecosystem, and continues to shape its evolution toward companies with stronger fundamentals, scale, and impact.

By leveraging a bold investment strategy and a deep legacy of expertise shared across generations of founders, the company is bridging the gap between visionary ideas and scalable tech companies; ventures that deliver tangible economic and social footprints within Jordan and beyond, she said.

The event also featured a special tribute to Oasis500's former chairman Marwan Juma, honouring his 15-year tenure with Oasis500.

Since its inception, Oasis500 has invested in 193 startups, which have secured more than $135 million in investment.

With a current valuation of $243 million across Oasis500's active portfolio, these companies have generated nearly 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and have extended their geographic footprint across more than 22 countries worldwide.

Oasis500’s investment track record spans three previous funds, including the launch of Oasis Ventures I in 2010, Oasis Creative Industries in 2015, and Oasis Ventures II in 2019, which focused on investing in startups that had reached advanced stages of commercial maturity and demonstrated product-market fit.

Building on this investment journey, the launch of Oasis Ventures III is targeting with a fund size exceeding $20 million, which will focus on early-stage tech and tech-enabled startups.

Oasis500’s mission and investment approach are closely aligned with the vision of His Majesty and HRH Crown Prince Hussein in enabling the youth and empowering them with technological skills and also with the national Economic Modernisation Vision, said the statement.

By empowering entrepreneurs and building globally competitive, productive companies, Oasis500 integrates capital, strategic networks, and hands-on support to accelerate startup growth, positioning entrepreneurship as a powerful engine for national economic development.

Oasis500 was launched through King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), whose mandate focuses on strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering youth, stimulating innovation, and building an economic framework capable of creating jobs and driving sustainable development in Jordan.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

