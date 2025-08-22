Cairo - CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments registered an annual drop in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 699.28 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.31 billion.

Total revenues declined to EGP 4.92 billion as of 30 June 2025 from EGP 4.99 billion in H1-24, according to the financial statements.

Standalone Results

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, the company’s non-consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 640.06 million, against EGP 483.93 million in H1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.58 in H1-25 from EGP 0.44 at the end of June 2024, while the standalone operating revenues hiked to EGP 614.668 million from EGP 459.300 million.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company reported higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 354.06 million, compared to EGP 319.59 million in Q2-24.

In the April-June 2025 period, total revenues hit EGP 2.47 billion, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.12 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax dropped to EGP 13 million in Q2-25 from EGP 27.71 million in Q2-24, whereas the EPS retreated to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.02.

Mahmoud Attalla, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CI Capital, stated: "CI Capital, through its Asset Management division ‘CIAM’, successfully achieved a new milestone, by surpassing the EGP 100 billion mark in assets under management (AUMs); a first in the Egyptian market.”

On his part, Hesham Gohar, CEO of CI Capital, commented: “In asset management, we are proud of reaching new record levels, reinforcing our position as Egypt’s leading asset manager and one of the largest in the region.”

Gohar added: "With a proven track record of consistent success and exceptional strong performance across all key indicators reflecting its leadership within the Egyptian market, CI Capital prioritizes and accelerates its regional expansion plans within Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reflecting its commitment to evolve into a leading financial services group across the Middle East.”

As of 31 March 2025, CI Capital reported lower consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 345.21 million, compared with EGP 999.02 million in the same period a year earlier.

