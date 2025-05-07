ENOC Link, the innovative digital fuel delivery platform, has delivered total volumes of 349,790,732 of motor gasoline (MOGAS) and diesel to businesses from its inception in 2019 to 2024, highlighting the growing market demand for mobile fuel services within the business-to-business sector.

Underscoring the success of the Group’s innovative approach to fuel supply, ENOC Link currently helps over 268 businesses across the country to operate efficiently, including 60 businesses served from its Mussafah base in Abu Dhabi. The platform caters to the needs of various sectors, including transportation and logistics.

Commenting on its ongoing success, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Since its inception as part of the Group’s accelerator programme, NEXT, ENOC Link has supplied fuel to 268 businesses in the country, resulting in record growth of 306.4% by 2024. With consistency at the heart of our operations, we will continue to remain flexible and embrace emerging technologies aligning with ENOC’s highest standards to meet both current and future demands.”

ENOC Link offers convenient, on-demand fuel delivery directly to businesses and commercial fleets, ensuring access to quality fuels while helping them save on mileage and vehicle wear and tear. ENOC Link also offers night-time fuelling, enabling businesses to enhance efficiency by leveraging ENOC Link’s 24/7 service for optimised truck utilisation and seamless operations backed by Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The digital platform also provides businesses with MOGAS through its terminals located in Dubai and operation hub in Abu Dhabi and is targeting 60% of gasoline users among its customer portfolio by 2026.

ENOC Link unveiled the world’s first solar-powered biodiesel truck at WETEX 2024. The innovative digital fuel delivery service also plans to expand its reach across all emirates in the UAE.