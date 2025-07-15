KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Public Works has announced that the Kuwait Airport Terminal 2 (T2) project is nearing completion and will soon be handed over to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) for full operation.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to fully governing its projects, highlighting that all supervisory roles within its contracts have been Kuwaitized in collaboration with the Public Authority for Manpower.

Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Development and official spokesperson for the Ministry and the General Authority for Roads and Land Transport, Ahmed Al-Saleh, told Al-Akhbar channel on Kuwait TV that the ministry has several ongoing and planned projects, with Terminal 2 among its flagship developments.

Al-Saleh praised Minister Noura Al-Mishaan’s leadership, noting her active involvement in monitoring the airport project’s progress and resolving any challenges to ensure timely completion. "Overcoming obstacles is the biggest part of implementing any project," he said, adding that the high completion rates reflect the effectiveness of the minister’s hands-on approach. The terminal is currently operational, with final handover preparations underway.

The ministry has implemented numerous measures to sustain project momentum, including developing a geographic information system (GIS) in partnership with the Public Authority for Civil Information. This system tracks key details across 12 Ministry of Public Works projects and six General Authority for Roads and Land Transport initiatives, such as project supervisors, contracts, and contractors, accessible through a centralized platform.

Al-Saleh also highlighted Minister Al-Mishaan’s commitment to Kuwaitizing supervisory and engineering positions within the ministry. A Kuwaitization unit was established last year in cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower, encouraging Kuwaiti engineers to apply for supervisory roles. Currently, all project supervisors appointed by both the ministry and contractors are Kuwaiti nationals.

"The ministry has fully Kuwaitized government contracts and their governance," Al-Saleh stated. "This is a major achievement, with governance now firmly embedded within the civil service framework. We are advancing toward complete governance of all our operations."

