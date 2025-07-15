Saudi Arabia - Dar Global, a London-listed luxury real estate developer, has announced that it has awarded the shoring, excavation, and piling works contract to leading engineering and construction firm Stromek Emirates Foundations for its prestigious 'The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin' project.

Set on Al Marjan Island in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, this is the luxury British sports car brand's first venture into interior design for a real estate development in the Middle East.

With a gross development value of AED900 million ($245 million), 'The Astera' marks Aston Martin's first venture into interior design for a real estate development in the Middle East.

It will feature a mix of luxury apartments and villas, blending Aston Martin’s signature design aesthetics with Dar Global’s commitment to offering exceptional living experiences, said a statement.

Dar Global said the shoring, excavation, and piling works are expected to commence immediately, laying the foundation for what will soon be a landmark development on the Arabian Sea.

Stromek’s appointment is a key milestone in the progress of 'The Astera,' a development that will combine iconic British design with cutting-edge engineering and craftsmanship, elevating the living experience for future residents, it stated.

Stromek’s scope of work will focus on ensuring the stability and sustainability of the development's foundational elements. The firm's expertise will play a critical role in preparing the site for construction, ensuring that the project can proceed smoothly while adhering to the highest standards of safety and precision.

Awarding the contract, CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "We are thrilled to have Stromek on board for this pivotal phase of 'The Astera' project. Their proven track record of excellence in shoring, excavation, and piling work perfectly aligns with the standards we uphold at Dar Global."

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to working with the best in the industry to deliver world-class luxury developments that will leave a lasting impact," he added.

