Vincitore Realty, a leading boutique designer developer in UAE, has announced that it has awarded a landmark AED2 billion ($544 million) contract to Luxridge Building Construction for delivering its latest wave of luxury real estate projects in Dubai.

The decision underscores its commitment to partnering with trusted, quality-driven contractors to ensure precision execution across every stage of development, said a statement from Vincitore Realty.

By appointing Luxridge – a company known for its meticulous delivery standards – the developer aims to reinforce buyer confidence ahead of a series of high-profile launches.

"Vincitore Realty is committed to crafting more than just architectural icons; we’re building trust, value, and enduring legacies. This AED2 billion partnership with Luxridge represents our unwavering commitment to executional excellence," remarked Vijay Doshi, the Founder & Chairman of Vincitore Realty.

"Together, we are shaping the future of luxury living in Dubai—landmarks that will inspire generations and stand the test of time," he stated.

With a reputation built on performance, Luxridge brings to the table deep regional knowledge and a rigorous engineering model tailored for Dubai’s evolving urban fabric. Its proprietary CORE Quality Framework ensures global standards are met – from planning through to final handover – supporting Vincitore’s vision of creating exceptional lifestyle driven developments, he added.

On the key contract win, Pankaj Sharma, the COO of Luxridge Building Construction, said: "This partnership reflects the trust we've earned through precision, accountability, and unwavering quality. Backed by proven processes and a committed team, we are proud to be awarded these landmark projects and are looking forward to delivering them with the highest standards, reinforcing Dubai's global reputation for excellence."

While the contract further validates Luxridge as a dependable construction partner for high-end projects, it also reflects a growing trend among developers to prioritise reliability and transparency over volume alone.

The collaboration reinforces Dubai’s position as a capital of design-led, investor-resilient real estate, where thoughtful partnerships deliver both economic value and architectural distinction.-TradeArabia News Service

