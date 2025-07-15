UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of Milan Heights, a new residential enclave within Azizi Milan, its AED75 billion ($20 billion) landmark project on Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Nestled within this flagship development, Milan Heights is a vibrant residential district that embodies modernity and elegance. Offering studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, it is designed to balance contemporary design with functional living.

The project is complemented by a wide range of amenities including six infinity swimming pools, a lagoon-inspired pool, five kids’ pools, rooftop infinity pools, a modern cinema, a fully equipped fitness centre, jogging and bicycle tracks, saunas, jacuzzis, steam rooms, a multipurpose hall, barbecue areas, children’s play areas, ample parking, and 24-hour security.

The development also features over 20,000 sq m retail space, providing residents with everyday convenience and an active, community-oriented lifestyle.

Strategically located on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – Azizi Milan offers key facilities.

According to Azizi, the sales will officially kick off at Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road on July 17.

Located on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects several emirates – Azizi Milan offers unmatched accessibility. Adding to its location’s appeal, the community is just a short walk from the nearest future Blue Line metro station.

Azizi Milan is slated to cover 40 million sq ft in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire country. The master plan will be home to a population of 144,000, with 800 hotel keys to be created.

Unveiling the project, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Milan Heights represents a key milestone in the ongoing progress of Azizi Milan, our Italian-inspired community that celebrates the harmony of design, culture, and sustainable, modern living. This new enclave reflects our vision of creating human-centric spaces that are elegant yet practical, seamlessly woven into a master plan shaped by nature, connectivity, and thoughtful urban design."

Azizi Milan, he stated, has been conceptualised with inspiration from Milan's rich cultural heritage.

"Its bold arches and design elements add to aesthetics as well as function. The community embodies Italian sophistication, inviting future homeowners to immerse themselves in a lifestyle centered around living life to the fullest, where the beauty of everyday moments and simple pleasures are truly appreciated," he added.

Azizi Milan is poised to become the fashion capital of the region with its network of pedestrian-only fashion streets - each dedicated to their own realm of fashion, including one for perfumery, one for cosmetics, and more for bags, dress fashion, and beyond.

Lined with an ample number of high-fashion brands and boutique shops, as well as numerous cafes, fine-dining restaurants, and nightlife entertainment options, Azizi Milan will form a focal point for those who enjoy the city’s vibrant after-hours, as well as for those wanting to be part of internationally acclaimed fashion shows and other high-caliber events that will be hosted there, stated the developer.

According to Azizi, sustainability is a key consideration that guides the entire development of this contemporary community.

To offset emissions, Azizi will support landmark mangrove carbon projects, as well as global forest and solar developments certified by VERRA and the Gold Standard.

"Next to a wide array of green building practices being implemented, every single building will feature its own beautifully landscaped rooftop garden, with the entirety of all roofs, as well as all podiums and a vast number of dedicated areas surrounding the residences, being planted with trees and flowers. Infinity pools will be framed by lush, meticulously manicured greenery," stated the top official.

"Through panoramic elevators that form an awe-inspiring feat of architecture in each and every building, residents and visitors are granted all-encompassing, scenic views of the community’s stunning nature, its many fountains and water features, and its wide array of sports courts and other facilities that will enrich lives and foster a sense of community and belonging," he added.

